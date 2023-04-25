RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina are honoring National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

State officials joined together Tuesday for a ceremony.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, were just a few state leaders and advocates who attended the event.

This year the theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

“It calls upon communities to magnify the voices of survivors and pledge to create an atmosphere where survivors know they will be heard, believed, and supported,” according to a news release from Easley.

The goal is to emphasize the importance of victims of crime and amplify voices.

During the ceremony, Cooper talked about the issue of gun violence in the state.

“Gunshot has surpassed car accident as the number one cause of injury deaths in children… In North Carolina in 2021, children were 51% more likely to die from gun violence than in the United States as a whole,” said Cooper.

Those who attended also got to hear from Monica Daye who was the program’s keynote speaker.

She is a survivor of sexual assault who is now helping other survivors through her own community outreach program called Stand Up-Speak Out.

“Each year, we come together for National Crime Victims’ Week to honor the memories of those who have been lost to violent crimes and to show support for the survivors and surviving family members. It is also an opportunity to show our appreciation to those in law enforcement who pursue justice for the victims,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston. “The work we do for victims is a top priority for our district. During this week, and throughout the year, we will continue to provide the victims and their families with information about the resources available to them through the federal government.”