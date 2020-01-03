Every reason to be ‘deeply concerned’ over Iranian general’s killing, Bloomberg says in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – During two campaign stops in North Carolina on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

“Given his track record and his history of making reckless decisions and impulsive decisions that undermine U.S. strategic objectives and weaken our allies, particularly recently in Syria, there is every reason, I think, to be deeply concerned,” Bloomberg said.

The strike, which killed Qasem Soleimani, occurred near the Baghdad airport.

Speaking Friday afternoon, President Trump said the strike occurred to “stop a war.”

“We did not take action to start a war,” he said.

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, spoke about taking office in the weeks after 9/11 and answered questions about his previous support for the war in Iraq.

“In retrospect, it was clearly wrong. The intelligence was wrong, and we all jumped too fast in retrospect. And, out of that war came a lot of the problems we have right now in the Middle East,” he said.

Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in Raleigh Friday and noted how he’s made the state a key part of his strategy to try to win the Democratic nomination.

He’s not competing in other early-voting states, instead focusing on the states that vote on Super Tuesday on March 3, which include North Carolina.

As he spoke in Raleigh, CBS 17 learned 3,000 more troops from Fort Bragg would head to the Middle East.

Bloomberg went to Fayetteville as well on Friday to meet with military families.

“I think it is imperative that this administration now tries to de-escalate this crisis because we don’t want to provoke a wider conflict, and we want to make sure we protect American lives around the world,” he said.

