GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner.

Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.

Jones said the pursuit was canceled by officers after a brief time as it was “getting to be dangerous.”

When officers arrived back at the complex, they found no victims and no suspects.

They did, however, spot evidence that there had been shots fired, according to Jones. He confirmed that the evidence was shell casings and did not disclose any further evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this shots fired call is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810.