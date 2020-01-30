Ex-airport employee charged with secret peeping at RDU International has bond lowered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former airport employee is facing 36 felonies related to secret peeping at RDU International Airport.

Brennan Stevenson, 30, used a cell phone to secretly take more than 1,000 pictures under women’s skirts at the airport, police said.

In addition to taking the photos and selling them, warrants say Stevenson still had photos of the women on his cellphone.

Stevenson was arrested after officials say they received a tip about potential illegal activity at the airport. His charges include secret peeping, disseminating image obtain from peeping, and possessing photographic image from peeping.

“Many of those pictures were posted for the public to see,” said a prosecutor at Stevenson’s first court appearance on Thursday.

Brennan Stevenson (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Prosecutors said Stevenson ran an Instagram account with the photos and would sell them to interested parties.

His defense attorney, Bill Young, said the allegations don’t involve minors or nudity.

He added Stevenson’s a grad student and a family man. He’s a reverend’s son, a father to a 3-year-old and a husband.

“This amazing family and friends, the reason they’re here is they want you to know no matter what did or didn’t happen or what may or may not have happened, it’s not representative of this gentleman’s life,” said Young during the hearing.

He said Stevenson worked as a compliance officer at the airport for two years and had a clean work history prior to this incident.

Prosecutors said some of the photos show faces and it’s not a victim-less crime. The state added how Stevenson admitted to taking them.

Ultimately, his attorney was able to get his bond down from $750,000 to $150,000 on Thursday.

He highlighted how Stevenson’s family will ensure he follows through in the court process.

“Obviously, this is a very tight, loving family. If you didn’t know them, you could feel it in that courtroom right now. They have wrapped their arms around each other and I fully expect if they can get him out of jail, they will wrap their arms around him,” said Young.

The airport fired Stevenson when he was arrested by RDU police on Wednesday.

He’ll be back in court next month.

