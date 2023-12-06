CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A high-flying guest speaker came out to honor first responders in Cary.

Dozens of people gathered at the Prestonwood Country Club for the Cary Chamber of Commerce’s annual first responder breakfast.

“Recognizing EMS, fire and all it’s just really amazing,” said Cary Police Chief Terry Sult.

The event featured keynote speaker, Scott Kartvedt. He’s a man of many hats and flies planes for a living.

“It’s exhilarating. At altitude, it’s just like flying a commercial airplane but low to the ground, high dynamic maneuvering or in a dogfight or delivering ordinance. It’s high intensity, requires a lot of fast math, a lot of science, and a lot of focus,” said Kartvedt.

Kartvedt is a former Blue Angels pilot who served 20 years in the Navy.

Not only does he fly in real life, but also on screen. He was recently featured in the “Top Gun: Maverick” film.

“It was really intense flying, exceptionally authentic, working with Tom Cruise and his team, they are remarkable,” said Kartvedt.

He spoke with first responders about his own journey and not limiting themselves.

“Move forward and don’t let anybody tell you ‘no’,” said Kartvedt.

Kartvedt is continuing to soar to new heights.

He’ll also fly in the upcoming Mission Impossible 8 film.