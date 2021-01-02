Ex-Cary police captain charged with DWI in New Year’s Day crash, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Cary police captain was involved in a DWI crash on New Year’s Day, officials say.
Jerry Lynn McCormick, 56, was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to Cary officials.
McCormick retired as a Cary police captain in 2019, Cary town officials said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Tryon and Kildare Farm roads.
McCormick was charged with DWI and failure to reduce speed, according to arrest records.
No one was hurt in the wreck.
