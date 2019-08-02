Ex-Massage Envy worker charged after plowing car into Raleigh business, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Raleigh Massage Envy worker is now charged after police say she rammed her car into the store last month.

The incident happened on July 17 and the car heavily damaged the store, located at 8357 Creedmoor Road.

Unikia Dene Lee, 29, of Charleston park Drive in Raleigh was charged assault with a deadly weapon – intent to kill.

Unikia Dene Lee in a photo from CCBI

Lee was arrested Friday and also charged with injury to personal property.

Officials confirmed the person who drove the vehicle into the business is a former employee.

911 calls released by Raleigh police appear to show a manager attempted to talk with an employee but that employee refused and became belligerent.

A 911 caller says the employee pushed a computer off a counter and ransacked the business.

As the employee left the building, coworkers locked the door.

The employee attempted to get back inside but left again once she learned the doors were locked.

The caller said that was when the employee plowed her vehicle into the business.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now