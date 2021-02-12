Ex-teacher at Rolesville school charged with indecent liberties with a child

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former teacher at a school in Rolesville has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, officials say.

Paula Louise Stinson, 30, of Wake Forest was arrested Friday at 1201 Granite Falls Boulevard in Rolesville, which is the address for Thales Academy.

Thales Academy confirmed Friday night that Stinson is no longer employed by the private school.

“Mrs. Stinson has been terminated as an employee of Thales Academy effective immediately,” a statement from the school said.

“Thales Leadership is actively communicating with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and cooperating with their investigation,” the statement added.