Ex-Wake County teacher appears in court on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A now-fired Rolesville teacher appeared in a Wake County courtroom Monday after being charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Paula Louise Stinson, 30, of Wake Forest was arrested Friday at Thales Academy at 1201 Granite Falls Blvd. in Rolesville.

Thales Academy confirmed Friday night that Stinson had been a teacher at the school but was no longer employed and had been “terminated.”

Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the charges against Stinson stem from an encounter with a boy student.

Monday morning in court, Stinson was appointed a public defender and a new court date of March 8 was set.

Officials said the incidents with the student took place at school and at the boy’s home.

“During the investigation it was also discovered that the suspect and student had engaged in inappropriate interactions at the school and boy’s home, over a two-week period,” a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

The case was uncovered when the boy’s parents found text messages, according to Curry.

“Investigators discovered that several text messages exchanged between Stinson and the juvenile male student were intercepted by the boy’s parents and turned over to authorities,” the news release said.

Stinson has been released on a $75,000 bond.

Here is the full statement released on Friday from Thales Academy: