Ex-Wake Forest police officer at center of child pornography investigation turns himself in

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An ex-Wake Forest police officer at the center of a child pornography investigation has turned himself in, according to a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman.

Alex Sims turned himself in at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Sims was charged with two counts of second-degree child exploitation and given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The SBI is looking into Sims’ role in a child pornography investigation, officials say.

Sims worked as an officer for nearly seven years, and was promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2019.

According to Wake Forest town officials, he was placed on administrative leave on January 10, after the SBI told the Wake Forest Police Department about the case.

Sims was then fired after a 3-day internal investigation, but had not been charged at that time.

According to Sims’ termination notice, the internal investigation revealed he admitted to viewing child pornography on an online social media site, and bestiality images while online.

The notice also said Sims lied to investigators in reference to a false profile name he used on the social media site, and failed to personally notify his supervisors of being under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



