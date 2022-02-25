RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An excavator knocked over a utility pole near Crabtree Valley Mall Friday afternoon, impacting traffic lights and some power in the area.

Raleigh police said an excavator hit the power pole in front of the mall around 4:45 p.m.

At least two sets of traffic lights along Glenwood Avenue were impacted by that incident, according to Raleigh police.

After that, a wreck involving at least two cars took place in front of the mall.

In a photo, a small sedan and white SUV appeared to be involved in the wreck.

There is no time frame for when the traffic lights might be restored, police said at 7 p.m.

According to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic backups were taking place on Glenwood Avenue and on the exit from Interstate-40 heading north on Glenwood.

Police are at the scene directing traffic.