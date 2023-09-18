CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly 48 years of service from its former chief, the Clayton Fire Department has announced its new leader, Chief David Ranes.

Ranes is set to take the helm on Oct. 16 and will bring with him 30 years of experience in the fire service. From his high school days in Smithfield and college years in Fayetteville, Ranes grew up knowing and serving North Carolina.

For the past 25 years, Chief Ranes has served the Cary Fire Department in multiple ranks from firefighter to assistant fire chief.

“His dedication to professional development and continuous improvement has earned him the respect of his peers and colleagues. Chief Ranes believes that when you make employees a priority, you empower them to do great things, not only for themselves, but for the organization,” a release from the Town of Clayton said on Monday.

According to Clayton Town Manager Rich Cappola, Ranes excelled in all aspects of the selection process among more than 70 other applicants.

He is a long-time resident of Johnston County, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from Cary that will benefit the Town of Clayton as we continue to develop and expand our fire and emergency services,” said Cappola.

In a statement of his own, Chief Ranes said being chosen to serve in the capacity of chief is an honor and a priveledge.

“As Clayton continues to develop and change, the fire department must also grow and be adaptive,” said Chief Ranes.

As Ranes is soon to lead the department, former Chief Lee Barbee had a few words to share about him as well.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing David since his days as a volunteer firefighter in Wilson’s Mills. Over the years, as David ascended the ranks within the Cary Fire Department, he steadfastly maintained close ties with Johnston County,” said Barbee. “It’s evident that he never forgot his beginnings and exhibited unwavering support for the Clayton Fire Department during times of adversity, including the trying period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ranes is a 2020 graduate of Fayetteville State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Service Administration. His accomplishments include earning 20 certifications in his field.

Looking to the near future, Chief Ranes said, “I am excited to face new challenges, and as the fire chief, I look forward to guiding the department into the future.”