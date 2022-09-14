People try out the Town of Morrisville’s esports program ahead of its launch on Monday (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The world of esports is gaining in popularity and the Town of Morrisville and Wake Tech have partnered together to create a program dedicated to it.

Wednesday, they unveiled a new esports program set to open on Monday.

Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends and Rocket League are just a few of the games that will be played recreationally on Wake Tech’s Campus.

“What we want to do is try to get people introduced to PC gaming, so we’ll have some set up and play activities. Right now, we have registration open for Fortnite, we have registration for Rocket League and we’ll run those at different times,” Bryan Rhea, the Town of Morrisville Park and Recreation Department Athletic Supervisor, said.

The program is open to the public on Monday’s and Wednesday’s.

From 4-9 p.m. people can come and play their favorite games either alone or with others.

They can also enter organized leagues and tournaments.

“It gives people an opportunity to come into the facility, use the space (and) learn how to play. If they don’t have an account, they’ll be able to create one,” Rhea said.

Esports is already growing in popularity, especially in the Triangle.

Goldman Sachs estimates it to make $3 billion in revenue this year.

Just this summer, hundreds of fans and gamers gathered at PNC Arena for the Apex Legends Championship.

At Wake Tech, the sport is already making its way with an intercollegiate esports team.

“This is a brand-new venue for us where we’re sharing it with the town of Morrisville for their recreational opportunities, but it’s also a new space for our Wake Tech students to be able to come into the lounge space and plug into their devices and play,” Brian Anweiler said, Wake Tech’s Athletic Director.

Students said they are looking forward to participating.

“It’s such a great opportunity to have, being able to play games for not only just a hobby but also a competition, and playing for college against other colleges, it’s a really great thing,” student Craig Bartik said.

The program officially starts on Monday and those who are interested will have to register on the town of Morrisville’s website.