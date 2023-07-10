RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on a busy Raleigh road will slow down traffic for the upcoming weekend.

The planning for the widening of Poole Road has been underway since 2018. It started in 2021 and is scheduled for completion this fall.

Poole Road is currently a two-lane street but when the $14.8 million project is complete, it will be a complete four-lane street. A complete street means it will have a median, sidewalks, and bike lanes- none of which are present now.

The project is expected to increase vehicle capacity and increase safety for those using the road, the city said. New bike lanes for section will provide better connectivity from rural areas to the Raleigh’s city-wide bicycle system.

The improvements will be made from Maybrook Drive to just after the Barwell Road split.

Night and weekend work is scheduled to start at the end of the week. From July 14 to July 17, crews are scheduled to pave new sections of Poole Road. Work is scheduled to start July 14 in the evening with work scheduled to wrap up by 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

The city said drivers should expect lane closures and possible delays during this weekend’s work. Drivers should stay alert in the work zone, the city said.

Next steps for the project include switching traffic over to the new pavement, continuing to install storm drains systems, and grading surfaces.