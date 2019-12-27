Experts: Device used at Raleigh sweepstakes parlor causes concern for entertainment industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men accused of tampering with Sweepstakes parlor devices appeared in court on Friday.

Damien Parker and Kadarius Peoples both face felony charges for jamming an electronic game, making it so they won more money than they should’ve.

An expert says devices like the one reportedly used in Raleigh are constantly changing. It makes it so the stakeholders have to think steps ahead of them and tighten their protocol.

You can see both of the suspects on surveillance video at the fish game table at the Grand Riviera.

Video briefly shows Peoples use what police say is a jamming device.

Experts say the devices typically transmit an electromagnetic pulse to disrupt the game, ultimately adding more credits to the machine.

“I mean if you went up to a microwave with it and turned it on, it would make a microwave do all sorts of things,” said certified protection professional Douglas Florence.

Florence says the devices tend to come from other countries. He says people in the entertainment industry track cases like this one in Raleigh, so they can protect their own machines.

“In reality, if you shield your wiring on these machines, the vulnerability is going to be lower,” said Florence.

Many Sweepstakes parlors ban people who use the devices. Security expert Stan Kephart created technology to alert casinos and parlors when a banned player comes to their business.

“To stop them by facial imagery identification of license plates before they ever get into the casino, thereby preempting their activity,” said Kephart, CEO of Intelligence Based Integrated Security Systems, Inc.

An ALE agent told CBS 17 the crimes are difficult to regulate since some of the parlors themselves are operating illegally.

The devices are regulated under the FCC.

