RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just in time for spooky season, you can explore and learn about North Carolina’s haunted history and how its investigated.

The Wake County Public Libraries is hosting a virtual event with the National Society of Paranormal Investigation and Research and The Ghost Guild at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The event will look at how technology has improved and changed some of the ways the paranormal is investigated.

