RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a small explosive device was left in a Wake County mailbox near Raleigh on Wednesday.

The explosive, that has not been specifically identified, was said to have detonated, or exploded, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office also said they believe the explosive went off inside the mailbox on Appaloosa Run near Raleigh.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.