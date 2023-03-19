GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A home sustained extensive damage during a fire late Sunday afternoon in Wake County near Garner, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 5:50 p.m. at a two-story home at 1000 Panther Hill Lane, which is in a small neighborhood just off Rock Service Station Road just south of Old Stage Road, according to Garner Fire and Rescue.

The fire took about an hour to get under control after it started in the garage area of the home, Garner Fire and Rescue Chief Matthew Poole said.

“The whole garage was fully involved when we got there,” Poole told CBS 17, adding that the homeowner was at the house when the fire started.

Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

No one was injured in the fire at the home, which was built in 2003, according to Poole and Wake County property records.

The 2,700-square-foot home had major damage but was not destroyed.

“It was a pretty extensive fire for that size house,” Poole said.

The Wake County Fire Marshal was at the scene Sunday evening investigating the cause of the blaze.