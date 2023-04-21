NCDOT image of new I-40 lanes (right) and widened pavement opening soon as added lanes (left).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Anyone who’s driven Interstate 40 southeast of Raleigh in the last few years has seen a major widening project underway.

After years of bridge demolition, lanes closing, and shifting for the construction, some good signs are showing up along the $360 million project.

In the past few days, two segments are now open where the highway has widened to at least four lanes — and more widened lanes are coming very soon.

By the end of next week, all extra lanes are expected to be open along a roughly 9-mile stretch — from the Raleigh Beltline to the Clayton Bypass, which is U.S. 70 Bypass, said Aaron Moody with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Already, I-40 westbound west of White Oak Road has the pavement widened — and appears to now just need lane markers. When the segment opens at White Oak Road, that would mark about four miles of a newly widened area heading west.

Eastbound is now four lanes from where it splits from I-440 in Raleigh down to U.S. 70 Business.

“They are moving traffic daily in some areas,” Moody said about crews and the pace of opening new segments of expanded lanes.

Already, the tricky area where I-40 joins I-440 (Raleigh Beltline) opened with the extra new lanes to make five total.

NCDOT image of four lanes open in each direction on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road.

Moody said the opening of the new segments next week depends on weather and other factors and could be pushed back a few days. But, crews are aiming for next week to open the stretch for traffic.

The entire project will eventually widen the highway from the U.S. 70 Bypass down to Cornwallis Road. That segment is expected to open next year and includes a revised interchange at N.C. 42 (exit 312) and a new interchange at Cleveland Road, Moody said.

Work on the project started in 2018.