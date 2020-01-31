Extra security set for Cary high school following brawl at basketball game

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials say that extra security will be at a Cary high school basketball game Friday night following a brawl that spilled into the parking lot and needed 21 officers to quell earlier in the week.

The Tuesday incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at Panther Creek High School, according to Town of Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

Panther Creek was playing Green Hope High School in what Roman said is “a pretty good rivalry” when the incident began.

“Some sort of altercation started in the gym and it spilled out into the parking lot,” Roman said.

Four Cary off-duty police officers were already working at the game when the incident happened, Roman said. After the incident was reported, 17 more officers were sent — including some from Apex and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Roman said.

School officials said that “as a precaution, there will be extra security on hand for tonight’s game at Panther Creek High School.”

Panther Creek will play Cary High School Friday night.

School officials said investigations are continuing into the brawl from Tuesday.

“Both Panther Creek and Green Hope High Schools are wrapping up their investigations. Students found to have been in violation of the Student Code of Conduct are being disciplined. Depending on the violation, disciplinary action could range from short term suspensions to being banned from school athletic events for the remainder of the school year,” Heather Lawing, Wake County schools spokeswoman said in a statement.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now