Extreme heat helps some Central NC businesses, but hurts others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people are staying inside to avoid the heat, which is having an effect on different businesses.

A lot of golfers are taking breaks from going to courses.

“Nobody wants to swing a club in this heat and it’s tough to get people, the die-hards are out here of course, but it’s definitely affected our business quite a bit,” said Mark Panioto, employee at 401 Par Golf.

Usually, he said the weekends are packed at 401 Par Golf.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great family destination.”

They have mini golf, a driving range and a nine-hole course.

“It gets pretty busy. If the weather’s nice man every slot is usually taken, even on the turf.”

On Saturday, the high temperatures led Durham Parks and Recreation to close the city’s outdoor pools and limit rentals at Lake Michie to only being before noon.

Over at Fresh Local Ice Cream in Cary, they’re seeing a shift in when their customers come in.

Usually, the crowds come in the afternoon.

“They tend to come in now more at night like once it’s cooled down a little bit,” said Jessica Strader, store manager at Fresh Local Ice Cream in Cary.

Strader said they’ve had lines out the door.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now