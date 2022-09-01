CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Starry Night, Mona Lisa and The Last Supper are just a few of the most famous artworks in the world that have charmed and inspired millions.

The Fine Arts League of Cary will be tapping into the inspiration of such masterpieces by showcasing “Fabulous Fakes,” better known as unique versions of such works, all created by Triangle-area artists.

The league is a non-profit, member-based organization made up of visual artists in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

The FALC’s ‘Fabulous Fakes” exhibit will be available to view from Sept. 28 to Nov. 26 at the Cary Arts Center at 101 Dry Avenue in downtown Cary.

The exhibit will be open during regular business hours of 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Each work will be unique as styles could include interpretations from realistic to abstract, and whimsical to impressionist.

The judged show will include several prizes for artists, including a Popular Vote winner based on visitor selections.

Visitors can attend a “Meet the Artists” event on Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m., just after the debut of the show. The artist reception and awards ceremony will be held Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on the show and the organization, visit the Fine Arts League of Cary website.