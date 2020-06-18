Face masks required in public spaces in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Face coverings will be required in public spaces in Knightdale, town officials said.

The Town of Knightdale updated its State of Emergency declaration on Wednesday to include the requirement of a face covering while in public. The requirement will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m.

According to the Town of Knightdale, everyone must wear a clean face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance. These spaces include grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, parking lots, sidewalks and public transit.

Knightdale officials said it is not required to wear a face mask during individual outdoor exercise, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.

Knightdale officials say coverings are not required for these situations: