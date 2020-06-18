Face masks required in public spaces in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Face coverings will be required in public spaces in Knightdale, town officials said.
The Town of Knightdale updated its State of Emergency declaration on Wednesday to include the requirement of a face covering while in public. The requirement will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m.
According to the Town of Knightdale, everyone must wear a clean face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance. These spaces include grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, parking lots, sidewalks and public transit.
Knightdale officials said it is not required to wear a face mask during individual outdoor exercise, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.
Knightdale officials say coverings are not required for these situations:
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
- For children under 12 years old.
- For restaurant patrons while they are dining.
- In private, individual offices.
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers.
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming.
- While with members of a family or the same household