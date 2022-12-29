RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are rental rates for an apartment in Raleigh going up — or down?

It depends on where you look, and how you read the numbers.

One major website that tracks rents says Raleigh and Cary had the largest yearly increase of any major metropolitan area in the country.

The website formerly known as rent.com says in its latest monthly report that an apartment here is nearly 22 percent more expensive this year than it was in November 2021.

But another company says they’re headed the other way.

Quotewizard, a marketing firm that links consumers with insurance companies, says the average one-bedroom apartment in Raleigh costs $1,343 — a drop of 2 percent over the past six months.

It turns out both measure those trends in different ways and over different time frames.

While Quotewizard is only looking at one specific type of apartment — a one-bedroom — Rent combines all bedroom sizes into one large group.

Rent then uses the median price, not the average, with report author Jon Leckie saying that “obviously helps deal with outliers.”

“It sort of gives a one baseline number that you can sort of talk about rents from, rather than breaking it out by bedroom type,” Leckie said.

According to Rent, the median apartment price in the Raleigh metropolitan area in November was $2,100 a month — up almost 22 percent from November 2021 and up 2.2 percent since this past October.

That increase falls in line with trends observed by a real estate expert who in a previous CBS 17 Fact Check cast doubt on the validity of other numbers that showed increases of 50 percent.

Leckie says that works out to about $376 a month and has lifted Raleigh above the national average, making it the 19th-most expensive metro area in the country.

Much of that is due to growth in the suburbs, Leckie said, adding that those rates in Raleigh proper have actually fallen over the past few months.

“So it looks like a lot of these increases are coming from the metros,” he said. “And I think some of that has to do with migration. … People are moving away from the Northeast and the West Coast, where rents are the most expensive, for destinations in the Midwest and the South. And North Carolina is not immune to those trends.”

What do those trends look like as we enter 2023?

Leckie says that while rents are up both on a yearly and monthly time frame, that growth is slowing.

“And so we naturally expect sort of that growth to continue to slow, at least through the winter, as we kind of return to the seasonal trends we saw before the pandemic,” Leckie said.

That means rates dropping in the fall and winter and ticking back up in the spring and summer when demand picks up.

Locally, he says Raleigh is “due for some leveling off” and the report highlights a finding from yet another firm — real estate website Redfin — that says it expects those rates to fall in places where more apartments are being built, with Raleigh one of the four cities mentioned.

“Time will tell, but I think Raleigh is due for moderation and sort of a slowing of this rent growth that it’s seen over the last year,” Leckie said.