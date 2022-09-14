RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new campaign ad from Republicans accuses Democratic candidate for Congress Wiley Nickel of defending domestic abusers and sex offenders in his law practice.

The TV ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee that debuted this week attacks the Cary criminal defense lawyer for his firm’s listed areas of practice, saying “Wiley Nickel will take just about any client as long as you have the cash.”

Nickel, a state Senator, is running against Republican political novice Bo Hines to represent North Carolina’s 13th district, which includes Johnston County along with parts of Harnett, Wake and Wayne counties.

The ad includes citations to sections of the website for Nickel’s law firm, Nickel & Granados PLLC. Those sections deal with specific accusations such as sex crimes.

It says the viewer should call Nickel if that person has been “arrested for beating your wife” or “sell(s) child pornography on the Internet.”

The ad also points to another website that includes screenshots taken from the firm’s website.

The Nickel campaign said in a statement that the ad is “nasty” and is “distorting” the Democrat’s record. It says “Wiley Nickel has never represented rapists or distributors of child pornography in court.”

Abby May, Nickel’s campaign manager, declined an interview request from CBS 17 News to talk further about the ad.

A page on the firm’s website is broken into sections that explain the consequences of certain charges of sex crimes — ranging from rape, child pornography, statutory sex offenses and statutory rape to removal from the sex offender registry.

Each section instructs people facing those charges or need other types of help to contact Nickel’s partner — Lindsey Granados, a former assistant district attorney in Wake County — but not Nickel.

A separate page on the firm’s website does list domestic violence as a practice area, without specifying if an attorney specializes in that area.

Nickel founded the firm in 2011 to focus on traffic and criminal offenses as well as expunging offenses from criminal records, according to a release from earlier this year announcing that Granados was made a partner.

Granados joined the firm in 2020, and with it the practice expanded its areas of representation to include high-level felonies in both state and federal court, including sex offenses, domestic violence offenses and petitions for removal from the sex offender registry.

There’s no evidence that the website was scrubbed, either. There have not been any changes to those instructions on that page since at least July 26, the oldest version of the site catalogued by the Internet Archive.

The URL changed to www.nickelandgranados.com when she became a partner.

Before that, it could be found at www.wileynickel.com. Archived versions of that site do not list felony sex crimes or child pornography on the list of crimes the firm focused on.