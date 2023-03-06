RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the most persistent and pressing issues the Triangle has faced for years has been housing — especially for young, cash-strapped adults who have never owned a home before.

So it came as a surprise that a personal finance website ranked Raleigh and the Triangle as a whole as one of the nation’s best places for first-time home buyers.

It sounded too good to be true — but what did a closer look at the report reveal?

THE CLAIM: Raleigh ranked No. 3 among the nation’s largest 50 metropolitan areas in “The best and worst places for first-time homebuyers in 2023,” published Feb. 27 by Bankrate.

THE FACTS: The website ranked those metro areas in four categories, and the Raleigh area did check in at No. 1 in one — but that specific measure doesn’t seem to have a very strong connection to the most pertinent issue faced by those buyers in the Triangle.

“I don’t think it really describes the reality of first-time homebuyers in Raleigh,” said Roberto Quercia, an expert on housing and community development and a professor at Carolina Planning at the University of North Carolina.

What boosted Raleigh was a relatively softer market, captured by a measure called market tightness. It gauges how difficult it is for a buyer to find a home that is for sale, said the author of the report, veteran journalist Jeff Ostrowski.

“In Raleigh, it’s more of a buyer’s market than in any of the other 49 top metro areas,” Ostrowski said.

But while Raleigh was tops in that area, it was no better than tied for 17th in any other measure, and a real estate expert from North Carolina State University says that high market-tightness ranking appears as more of a reflection on just how few houses were on the market a year ago than anything else.

“My impression is that things have gotten better, but I’m not sure that inventory levels are high relative to other cities,” said Bartley Danielsen, an associate professor at N.C. State’s Poole College of Management.

“Instead, Raleigh’s improvement from a year ago is better than other places,” he added.

There’s also a difference between having more homes for sale and having them available at a price point that a first-time buyer can afford.

So-called “starter” homes are generally priced at less than $300,000, and a bill filed recently in the North Carolina House looks to address the statewide shortage of affordable housing.

“We all know stories of people, young people and young families trying to compete for a short availability of homes for sale in the market and how expensive they are,” Quercia said.

The median sale price of a home in Raleigh in January was $390,000, according to Redfin. That reflects another category evaluated by Bankrate — affordability.

The Triangle actually received its lowest ranking in that measure, coming in at No. 22. Still, it’s in the upper half of those 50 markets.

“Yes, it does feel unaffordable,” Ostrowski said. “It feels challenging for first-time homebuyers in Raleigh. But if you compare the metro area to the rest of the country, those affordability challenges are not as intense in your market as they are in many other places.”

Raleigh was tied for 17th in wellness and culture, and 19th for its job market.

The top metro area, according to the Bankrate rankings, was Austin, Texas, followed by Kansas City. Washington, D.C., was last, with No. 48 New York and No. 49 Boston not far away.

But Ostrowski says there is “no perfect answer” to the question of what is definitively the best place for a first-time homebuyer.

“It’s not like there’s any one place that’s nirvana for first-time buyers,” he said. “But we crunched the numbers and just sort of assumed what a typical first-time buyer would want, and this is what we came up with.”

Quercia’s first impression of the list was much more frank.

“If I were a first-time homebuyer and I read that report, I would laugh,” Quercia said. “I wouldn’t take it very seriously.”