RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of Raleigh’s biggest draws is how it is so often considered one of the best places for families.

City officials pointed to survey results last month that show 82 percent of respondents calling the city an excellent or good place to raise children.

So it came as a surprise that one website ranks the City of Oaks as one of the more expensive places in the United States to raise a family.

THE CLAIM: It costs $24,348 a year to raise a child in Raleigh, more than $3,500 above the national average and in the top 15 percent of the nearly 400 metro areas evaluated by the personal finance website Smartasset.

THE FACTS: Those figures skew a bit higher than those from the USDA, which set the national average in 2015 at $12,980 — a little more than half of the $20,813 that Smartasset determined was the national average.

Part of the discrepancy is due to the 7-year gap between them. But another part is that they’re based on different sets of numbers.

The USDA figures are based on the Consumer Expenditures Survey, which is put together by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Smartasset’s rankings are determined by the living wage calculator published by MIT researchers.

It calculated the cost of a child by subtracting those living costs of a childless household with two adults from those for a household with two adults and a child.

“The MIT living wage calculator is great because it actually gives you raw numbers of what real people are paying for these different components,” said Jaclyn DeJohn, the managing editor of economic analysis at Smartasset. “So you get a really good breakdown and compare more to your personal situation.”

Smartasset breaks those costs out into three categories: food, housing and — in Raleigh’s case, the most extreme — child care. They add up to about 70 percent of Raleigh’s total.

The company pegs that cost here at $13,108 a year — well about the national average of about $9,000 and in the top 10 percent of those evaluated areas.

“It actually takes up more than half of the cost of raising a child from 0 to five,” DeJohn said.

The study says housing costs for a child in Raleigh make up less than 10 percent of the total, at about $2,200. (And incidentally, housing is cheapest in Fayetteville, where it’s just $1,252.)

And food costs are relatively steady across the country with that figure falling between $1,768 and $2,111 for all 381 metro areas.

Among the measures that make up the remaining 30 percent of Raleigh’s cost are expenses that include health care and transportation. They add up to about $7,200.

Those findings seem to fly in the face of so many other rankings that cast Raleigh in a more favorable light — from Raleigh being one of the nation’s safest cities to the best city in the U.S. for driving.

“Unfortunately, there is a trade off in a lot of ways,” DeJohn said. “Higher quality of life and different amenities in an area will definitely cost a premium for families. There are ways around this, of course — picking different locales where to live, opting for different social or educational structures.

“This only represents an average, and everybody’s path is a little bit different,” she added. “But in general, there’s a trade off between cost and quality.”