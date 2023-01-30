RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Raleigh’s homicide rate really a bigger problem than it is in other big cities?

One website certainly thinks so, and it ranks the city worse than some others that have much worse reputations.

But experts raise several questions about the numbers that go into that list.

THE CLAIM: The website Wallethub.com ranks Raleigh 13th nationally on its list of cities with the biggest homicide problems, ahead of places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

THE FACTS: Homicides in Raleigh were indeed way up — a nearly 50 percent year-over-year increase — but two Triangle experts on crime pointed out some problems with the site’s methodology.

The website scores 45 cities based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local crime statistics.

Half of that score is based on the homicides per capita in the last three months of 2022. A quarter of the score is the percent change in homicides between the last three months of 2021 and that same time frame in 2022, and another quarter is the percent change from the last three months of 2020 and 2022.

Philip Cook, the distinguished professor emeritus of public policy studies at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, called them “noisy statistics.”

“It sounded to me like they had developed a completely arbitrary ranking system, and the truth is, it just didn’t make any sense to me about what they were doing,” Cook said.

James Brunet, an assistant professor of public administration at North Carolina State University, questioned why those rates and percent changes were added together in the first place.

“By doing that, basically, Raleigh gets penalized due to a recent increase over the last couple of years in the number of homicides in the city,” Brunet said.

There were 1.73 homicides here for every 100,000 residents in the final three months of 2022, which put the city 31st out of 45 cities on the Wallethub list.

That’s not bad — but it also penalizes the city because that number was much lower in each of the previous two years.

Raleigh had 49 homicides in all of 2022, up from 33 a year earlier, Police Chief Estella Patterson said last week.

That included the Oct. 13 mass shooting in the Hedingham community that shook the city while leaving five dead, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, and two injured. A 15-year-old boy is the suspected shooter.

Although Brunet called it “an aberration for our city,” it made for a more drastic increase in the quarterly numbers examined by Wallethub because it took place in October.

And he laid out an example to hammer home the point that such an increase isn’t always a valid measure: If one city has 100 homicides every year, and another goes from 50 in one year to 60 and then to 70, which one has the bigger problem?

“The persistently high rates that we see in a place like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and in New Orleans, those three cities have 3-4 times the homicide rate of Raleigh,” Brunet said. “But in the Wallethub study, they actually show up as having less of a homicide problem because recently their (rates) have gone down. But they’ve had persistently high homicide rates.”

It also leads to another question: Why limit it only to the fourth quarters — October, November and December — of those years? Why not the entire year?

“For a city the size of Raleigh or of Durham, there are big swings from quarter to quarter — and even from year to year — that probably don’t have anything to do with anything except luck or the lack thereof,” Cook said. “So it’s how many of the unfortunates who got shot during the course of the year actually died, and that can lead to very large swings just in terms of this random process.”

Cook says a better way to measure whether or not a city has a homicide problem is to look at the number of shootings — and to adjust them for a city’s size.

“Most homicides are the result of a shooting, and the fact is that whether a victim lives or dies in a shooting is mostly a matter of chance,” he said. The shooting figure “tends to be less noisy than the number of homicides.”