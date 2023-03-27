RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle Congressman is the target of yet another political TV ad.

A political action committee is trying to persuade Democratic U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel to support an energy bill that’s being pushed by House Republicans and tries to connect him to President Joe Biden and his policies.

But what exactly would the bill introduced earlier this month actually do?

THE CLAIM: The ad criticizes “endless red tape” that it says is tying up American energy and construction, mentions “crazy talk of banning gas stoves,” says “the left woke ideology is insane and it’s costing us at home and at the pump” and urges constituents to tell Nickel to “stop siding with Biden” and support the new GOP bill.

THE FACTS: The 30-second ad was produced by the Republican-aligned American Action Network. An earlier one implied Biden wants to cut Medicare Advantage and Nickel was complicit in such an action, claims a previous CBS 17 Fact Check found to be false.

This one supports the Lower Energy Costs Act, a bill sponsored by Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and co-sponsored by 32 fellow Republicans, including one in our state — Richard Hudson.

Versions of the ad air in the Congressional districts of seven Democrats that the group views either as moderate — which it defines as potentially willing to vote for the bill — or are freshmen and have not yet fully formed their voting patterns, communications director Courtney Parella told CBS 17.

Shortly after the ad began airing, Nickel issued a statement saying it would have no effect on his stance.

“No dark money Super PAC is going to back me into a corner on how I vote,” Nickel said. “I ran on standing up to special interests, and I’m going to keep doing just that.”

Nickel says he supports his own inflation action plan, which emphasizes clean energy and regulatory rules for emissions standards, energy efficiency and oil well leakage and methane caps.

In other words, when it comes to energy, the sharp contrast persists between Republicans and Democrats.

“The House Republicans are focusing very much on fossil fuel power,” said Jonas Monast, the director of the Center on Climate, Energy, Environment & Economics at the University of North Carolina.

“And of course, Democrats are focused on renewable energy and addressing climate change,” he added.

Monast describes the bill broadly as “House Republicans’ opening statement on energy reforms and energy policy.”

GOP leaders say the bill, which combines nearly two dozen pieces of legislation into one, would boost fossil fuel production, move the United States closer to energy independence and speed up some permitting processes, leading to lower prices at the pump and when it’s time to pay the power bill.

“They’re going to frame this as a strategy for lowering bills and a strategy for speeding up the energy infrastructure process,” Monast said.

Democrats have described it as a wish list for the fossil fuel industry, and say it would actually have the opposite effect — incentivizing producers to export that energy out of the country.

“There is a tension between saying you want to increase domestic production because you want to reduce Americans’ energy costs, and also having provisions in here to increase energy exports,” Monast said.

As for the ad’s claim about gas prices, AAA says the average price of a regular gallon of gas in North Carolina on Monday was $3.31 — up about 5 percent over the past month was a month ago, down 18 percent over the past year and nearly 30 percent below the record high of $4.67 set in June 2022.

The ad also brings up an accusation that keeps coming up — the idea of a ban on gas stoves.

The chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Twitter earlier this year that he is “not looking to ban gas stoves and the USCPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

Part of it stems from an interpretation of an Energy Department proposal that said about half of the models of gas stoves currently in use could not be sold in 2027 because they would fall short of energy consumption standards.

Officials in New York are considering the possibility of eliminating gas appliances from newly constructed single-family homes starting in 2025, but people who already have them in their homes would not be affected.

But at the federal level, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has flatly said “there’s no ban.”

That morphed into a popular talking point in attack ads — similar to the widely disproven mischaracterization that an army of 87,000 new IRS agents is being hired to conduct audits on everyday Americans.

“My guess is that there are very few Democrats who want to ban gas stoves,” Monast said.