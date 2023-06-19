RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a concept that has sparked protests outside City Council meetings and rising tensions during them: So-called “missing middle” housing.

Two North Carolina State University professors who have studied potential solutions to the affordable housing shortage say it may not be quite the magic bullet its advocates think it is.

“The research shows it really doesn’t work, has not worked where they’ve tried it,” said Eileen Taylor of N.C. State’s Poole College of Management.

Missing middle plans allow for denser housing that include townhouses and duplexes to be built in single-family neighborhoods, and Raleigh’s city council passed its version of the plan last summer.

Advocates promote it as a way to increase the number of available affordable homes, and a wider variety of them at different prices.

Opponents argue it would increase traffic, lead to overcrowding and disrupt the character of those existing neighborhoods — with similar concerns voiced last year when a plan was discussed to replace a nearly 100-year-old house in the city’s Hayes Barton neighborhood with 17 townhomes.

“I’m an economist, so this is easy for me to say — in theory, gosh, if you could build more housing units on the same space, that would seem to increase the supply of space and therefore lower land prices and make housing more affordable,” said Poole economist Steve Allen, who teamed with Taylor to study the issue.

But it’s a bit more complicated than that, he said.

The cost of the land makes up only a sliver of the total cost of building a house, so any cost savings would be relatively insignificant. And being able to build two or more housing units on a plot of land makes that land more valuable — which would actually raise the price, not lower it, he said.

Even if the cost-per-plot is lower, the person who benefits would be the builder — not the buyer, Allen said.

“So you put all those together and it’s difficult to expect a big savings in housing cost from increasing density at these modest levels of just adding maybe a granny flat in the back or putting a duplex on a property instead of a single-family home,” Allen said.

Many of the problems with missing middle housing appear universal, the professors said, but there are some issues with it that are specific to our local area.

“I think some things unique about Raleigh work against the missing middle working here,” Taylor said.

She says for the most part, the city largely doesn’t have the infrastructure to support it.

“We’re a relatively small city, and I think the people who live here and grew up here or who move here move here because they can have that American dream of a single-family home with green space and lots of lots of green space, lots of trees,” she said. “So maybe if someones used to living in Chicago or New York, it’s palatable for them to live in a high rise or multi-family home.

“Here I think that the culturally we’re just used to having our own space and there’s some pushback from people who, you know, don’t want to live in a dense situation,” Taylor added.

So, if missing middle isn’t the solution, what else could be?

The professors say municipalities could negotiate with builders to include affordable housing in some of their projects.

“Let’s just say the builder comes to the city of Raleigh, ‘I want to put up a 40-story building,’” Allen said. “Well, the city council and the mayor may come back and say, ‘Well, we might let you do it if so many of the units are affordable housing.’ … Negotiating with builders is one practice that has, I think, had some modest success in some cities.”

Taylor says cities also could sell some of their surplus real estate, and subsidize builders looking to develop those properties so that they would make the same amount of money that they would by building a large house on a single lot.

“The city can also come in and say these homes have to go to individuals who will live in them,” she said.

Taylor calls it a complex problem.

“I think missing middle could work on the margins, but the city needs to leverage more of its power, I think, if it’s in the interest of the city,” she said.