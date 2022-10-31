RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawyers for a candidate for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly have sent a cease-and-desist letter to his opponent and to state Democrats who produced a mailed campaign ad that attacks him.

In the letter, Republican businessman and former Naval officer Fred Von Canon accused the North Carolina Democratic Party of mailing an advertisement “replete with false and defamatory comments.”

It gives the party and his opponent, Democratic incumbent Terence Everitt, until Tuesday to confirm that they have stopped publishing the ads, and threatens legal action if they do not.

In one of this year’s key General Assembly races, Von Canon and Everitt are running to represent House District 35 — which covers Wake Forest, Rolesville and the northeastern parts of both Raleigh and Wake County.

THE CLAIM: At least three mailed ads say Von Canon was “convicted of tax evasion” and that he had “over $250,000 in unpaid taxes.”

THE FACTS: Von Canon in 2010 was charged with failing to file or pay income tax, a misdemeanor — not tax evasion, a felony, according to court records.

Those court documents show in 2011 he received a prayer for judgment — in which he pleaded guilty but the offense is not entered against him.

“I’ve never been charged with a felony in my life,” Von Canon said. “This is a misdemeanor failure to file.”

In response, North Carolina Democratic Party spokeswoman Julia Walker said Von Canon’s financial record is clear.

“He has both been convicted of willfully failing to pay his taxes in North Carolina and has received several liens that show that he accumulated over a quarter of a million dollars in unpaid back taxes,” she said.

Said Everitt: “The records show that my opponent pled guilty to failing to pay his income taxes and owed both the state and federal government over $275,000 in back taxes. The facts speak for themselves. My opponent, in many ways, likes to believe himself above the law, but he is not, and the residents of my district deserve better than someone who willfully disregards that fact.”

The misdemeanor charge was unrelated to those liens, which were placed several years later.

Von Canon explained them by saying they stemmed from the 2016 sale of the Wake Forest-based software company he founded, Maverick Solutions.

He said he continued to be paid during the years that followed, and that left him with what he said was “a substantial tax liability.”

“The IRS differed on how much we owed,” he said.

According to court records, the IRS in 2018 placed a lien of $184,365 and two years later the state filed one for $91,391.

Both were released in 2021.

The cease-and-desist letter, dated Oct. 27, accuses them of slandering Von Canon and demands they withdraw those statements, saying tax evasion “is a specifically defined felony under North Carolina law.”

Walker said the letter “intentionally misconstrues the facts of his legal and financial history and demonstrates that he consistently believes himself to be above the law.”