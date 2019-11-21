Faded lines on major Raleigh road repainted after CBS 17 brings resident’s concerns to officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Faded lines on a Raleigh road are driving one local woman crazy.

Wendy Kriebel reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers. She said she submitted a road request to the North Carolina Department of Transportation about a year ago but never heard back. NCDOT said it does not recall seeing that request.

Lead Mine Road is a busy road near Crabtree Valley Mall. Wendy said cars go fast and faded lines make it hard to see where lanes start and end.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith met Wendy at Town and Country Road and Lead Mine Road to see for herself. Laura agreed lines were faded, but areas closer to Glenwood Avenue looked better.

Lead Mine Road is an NCDOT road, however, the City of Raleigh takes care of its maintenance. After reaching out to city officials, yellow-double lines and white-dashed lines have since been repainted.

The city said crews will repaint the white arrows and stop bars at another date.

Wendy said she noticed the work and couldn’t thank CBS 17 enough for getting something done.

