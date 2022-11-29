RALEIGH, N.C. — Enrollment for Wake County’s magnet schools is now open.

Tuesday, the Wake County Public Schools System gave parents the option to check out some of its magnet elementary schools through a school fair held at Conn Elementary School.

The fair gave parents the opportunity to explore schools all at once.

Some of those schools offer programs like STEM, gifted, and language immersion.

Kimberly Lane, the Wake County Public Schools Senior Director of Magnet and Curriculum Enhancement, said the school system is seeing an increase in students post-pandemic especially as the area grows.

“As folks are moving to the area, especially in different parts of the country, options vary, so helping families to recognize the opportunities that they can apply to. We always encourage families to visit our schools because that fit for their child is very important,” said Lane.

Wake County Public Schools is currently taking applications for their magnet programs. The deadline is January 26th.

You can find more information here.