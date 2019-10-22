State Fair officials keeping eye out for items not allowed at fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Born and raised in the Triangle, Brad Elliot’s year always includes a trip to the North Carolina State Fair.

“I came here as a kid, and being able to bring my kids here, and be able to share the same things I shared with my parents when I was here,” Elliot said. “The whole atmosphere, it’s a lot of fun.”

But as people filled rides and food lines Monday night, officers at gates filled containers with items not allowed on the grounds.

North Carolina State Fair officials said the items not allowed into the fairgrounds include firearms, sharp objects and mace. Monday night, some items collected at Gate 2 included knives, pepper spray and a collapsible baton.

“We have so many people here. It’s such a congested area. We simply are concerned about accidents, whether it’d be a sharp object. Certainly a firearm,” State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said. “Just any sharp object, as well, can cause harm to the person carrying it or those around them.”



Turner Walters told us he was stopped while entering the fair because he had a pocket knife.

“I just headed back to my car [and] threw it in there so I didn’t have to deal with it,” Walters said.

He believes people should be able to bring items like that through the gates.

“In my opinion, I’d rather there be less because I generally think good people having arms of any sort make everyone safer, because bad people don’t obey laws,” he said.

For Elliot, he believes certain items should be left at home or in cars.

“I’m a die-hard, second amendment fan,” he said. “I do have protection firearms. I carry them when I need to, but the State Fair is not a place where you need them.”

Elliot believes people should carry less in their pockets while heading to the fair this year.

“Use your head for something other than a hat rack,” Elliot said.

When at the gate, fair officials said you have the option to take items not allowed back to your car, or to leave items in receptacles and pick them up on the way out.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now