RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is home to all sorts of plants, bugs and animals. And now using just your phone, you can help experts figure out exactly what calls our backyard home.

It’s called BioBlitz, and it’s a way to get everyday people to become citizen scientists and report on what they see at the Prairie Ridge Ecostation in Raleigh.

“People can be a part of the scientific process but just simply taking a few basic photos of things they see and sharing them online,” explains Chris Goforth.

Goforth is head of Citizen Science at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and says events like this are important so we can continue to learn about what lives here, and how it all stays in balance.

“You want to have all these species out there together so that you have opportunities to fill in gaps if something disappears or it’s a bad year for something, something else can kind of step in and take the place of that species and the role they play in the environment so that you can continue to have an ecosystem function properly,” she says.

So how can you be part of the Blitz?

Get your phone, take some pictures and upload them to an app called iNaturalist.

After that, experts will do the rest, because learning what calls our little part of the state home is important for all of us who live here.

“A healthy ecosystem really depends on all these things interacting together in the ways they’re supposed to interact,” Goforth says. “So we would like to know what’s out here so we can figure out which pollinators are here, which plants are supporting which animals, which birds are here,”

BioBlitz is happening now through Saturday and you can learn more about it here.

You can also download the iNaturalist from the Apple Store here or on Google Play.