Fallen soldier and family honored with new home in Wake County

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day many will never forget, a Wake County family gathered to honor a man they will always remember.

SFC Elis Barreto was known to many as a husband, a father, and a hero. He made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2019.

One of his soldiers who was in Afghanistan at the time called him a great leader.

“It was my first deployment. I just built a relationship with him and it’s hard to see him be gone for almost a year. It’s heartbreaking,” said Domenic Canzano, a fellow soldier.

Barreto’s widow and young children were honored Friday night by Operation Coming Home and other organizations who are gifting the family a new home.

“We are proud of him and his sacrifice. This house means hope, it’s healing and it’s an honor because it’s built because of my husband,” said Barreto’s widow Legna Aponte.

“This is a way to give back so meaningfully to a cause that’s near and dear to all of us. We’re never going to be able to say thank you enough,” said Alaina Money-Garman, founder of Fresh Paint and Garman Homes.

With a quick switch, the family lit up the sky with fireworks, shining a light up to Barreto. Barreto’s family and his spirit are now ready to call the new house their home.

The family will officially move in on Veterans Day.

It is the first Hero Home built in Wendell.