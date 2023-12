RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 1300 block of Hillsborough Street, east and westbound, is currently closed because of a tree in the roadway causing power trouble in the area, Raleigh police said.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes around the area. Duke Energy crews are en route.

According to a Duke Energy outage map, 962 customers in that area are without power. Estimated time of restoration is 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

(Duke Energy)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.