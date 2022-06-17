GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a Garner mini mart is worried his frozen food supply is in jeopardy after a fallen tree outside the store knocked out power.

Already out of power for more than one hour as of 9 p.m. Friday, the owner of Steve’s Mini Mart off of W. Garner Road said he is worried his frozen food supply will go bad and is worried of a possible break-in if power isn’t restored, a CBS 17 crew reports.

A tree is seen to have fallen on W. Garner Road, calling a police car to the area.

Police patrol a road after a tree falls in Garner (Nick Sturdivant).

“We were working behind the cash register. I had the customers up there and then suddenly the winds just started blowing so hard,” described Wailied Haimed, the owner of Steve’s Mini Mart in Garner.

He said within a matter of minutes he saw a tree fall on W. Garner Road and land on powerlines.

When a CBS 17 crew got there around 8:00 p.m. the road was closed.

“Well, we are going to be losing…a lot of gas stations around here are going to be losing a lot of food,” Haimed said.

Haimed also said he will probably have to throw away all his frozen foods.

CBS 17 was notified that more than 100,000 power outages were reported around 7:20 p.m. throughout the Triangle on Friday, with Wake County being hit the hardest.

Some of the hardest-hit locations include Fuquay-Varina, Garner, and Apex area, the weather service reported.