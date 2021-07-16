Falls of Neuse canoe launch fails fecal bacteria test for 2nd time this month, group says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river water quality in North Carolina says a spot in Wake County is unsafe for swimming because of high levels of fecal bacteria.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors more than a dozen areas in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds.

This week the only area that failed the group’s testing was the Falls of the Neuse canoe launch. The canoe launch, at 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road in Wake Forest, also failed on July 2, according to a news release from Sound Rivers.

The canoe launch had fecal bacteria at numbers exceeding the recommended state and federal criteria for recreation, according to testing by Sound Rivers.

“Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at failing sites, as exposure may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections,” the news release said.

Every week, the Sound Rivers group tests 49 recreation sites stretching from the Raleigh/Durham area east to the Pamlico Sound.