Families at 30+ Wake County schools warned about threat of no meal service because of staff shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 schools in the Wake County Public School System will likely have no meal services Tuesday because of a lack of staff, according to an email from the schools.

Families were initially warned Monday night about the lack of meals at an elementary school and high school.

A full list of schools was provided after CBS 17 requested it from school officials.

“Due to severe staff shortages, it is likely your child’s school will be unable to provide regular meal services on Tuesday. If at all possible, we strongly encourage your child to bring food with them,” the warning message said.

“While we will make every effort to provide food, we cannot guarantee meal service Tuesday,” the message said.

Affected schools:

Baileywick Elementary School

Banks Elementary School

Barwell Elementary School

Brier Creek Elementary School

Bugg Elementary School

Carroll Middle School

Conn Elementary School

Creech Rd Elementary School

Davis Dr. Elementary School

Davis Drive Middle School

Durant Rd Elementary School

Durant Rd Middle School

East Garner Elementary School

Fuller Elementary School

Fuquay Varina High School

Garner High School

Holly Grove Elementary School

Holly Grove Middle School

Holly Ridge Elementary School

Holly Ridge Middle School

Holly Springs High School

Hunter Elementary School

Leesville Elementary School

Leesville Middle School

Ligon Middle School

Moore Square Middle

Oakview Elementary School

Oberlin Middle School

Root Elementary School

Willow Spring High School

York Elementary School

Zebulon Elementary School