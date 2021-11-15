Families at 30+ Wake County schools warned about threat of no meal service because of staff shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 schools in the Wake County Public School System will likely have no meal services Tuesday because of a lack of staff, according to an email from the schools.
Families were initially warned Monday night about the lack of meals at an elementary school and high school.
A full list of schools was provided after CBS 17 requested it from school officials.
“Due to severe staff shortages, it is likely your child’s school will be unable to provide regular meal services on Tuesday. If at all possible, we strongly encourage your child to bring food with them,” the warning message said.
“While we will make every effort to provide food, we cannot guarantee meal service Tuesday,” the message said.
Affected schools:
Baileywick Elementary School
Banks Elementary School
Barwell Elementary School
Brier Creek Elementary School
Bugg Elementary School
Carroll Middle School
Conn Elementary School
Creech Rd Elementary School
Davis Dr. Elementary School
Davis Drive Middle School
Durant Rd Elementary School
Durant Rd Middle School
East Garner Elementary School
Fuller Elementary School
Fuquay Varina High School
Garner High School
Holly Grove Elementary School
Holly Grove Middle School
Holly Ridge Elementary School
Holly Ridge Middle School
Holly Springs High School
Hunter Elementary School
Leesville Elementary School
Leesville Middle School
Ligon Middle School
Moore Square Middle
Oakview Elementary School
Oberlin Middle School
Root Elementary School
Willow Spring High School
York Elementary School
Zebulon Elementary School