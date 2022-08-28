RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families in the Triangle told CBS 17 on Sunday that they’re excited to see children head back to school.

“We’re incredibly excited to get back into the routine of school and see our friends again that we haven’t seen,” said Zoe Winston, a Wake County Public Schools parent.

Zoe and her husband, William Winston, said they brought their two children to Pullen Park Sunday afternoon before their 6-year-old boy heads back to class this week.

“He started school during the midst and height of COVID, and so this is really the first year that he’s going to go back with things a little more typical than they have been,” mom Zoe Winston said.

The Winston family said their first-grade child has had his COVID-19 vaccine. With fewer restrictions this school year, Zoe and her husband said they plan to be mindful of safety precautions for their children, but they also said it’s great to have their little one enjoy a “more normal” experience.

“We got to go and meet the teacher on Thursday. That was the first time we’ve gotten to do that since he’s been in school because of all the COVID restrictions.” Zoe said, adding it was nice to visit the school and see all the other parents.

Zoe’s husband, William, said they can’t help but feel concerned for teachers, too.

“I think our concern is really making sure the teachers have the support that they need and that they’re able to do their jobs to the best of their ability for the kids,” William said.

He added that his family and other families are aware of staff shortages that are impacting schools across the country.

In August, Wake County Public School System staffers said they were struggling to hire teachers and bus drivers. The school district recently canceled about 50 bus routes ahead of the school year because of the issue.

Jerrell Davis said while several families have been excited to see students go back, their family has been more hesitant. Davis, who has two kids returning to class after summer break, said they’ve been busy getting last-minute school supplies and clothes.

“Because everything that’s going on in the world today with COVID still increasing and monkeypox — I don’t know — it’s getting out of hand,” Davis said.

Davis said that his children also experienced challenges with bus driver shortages during the last school year.

“We had to get up early. Sometimes you would get a phone call late in the afternoon saying, ‘Oh, we don’t have a bus driver- you’re going to have to pick your kid up,” Davis said, adding that teachers and bus drivers deserve better pay.

“But they are increasing the salaries and benefits,” said Gerald Heggie, who has grandchildren headed back to school.

Wake County Public School board members recently approved 4 percent raises for teachers and principals. Heggie said the teacher shortage is a real concern but is hopeful the recent raises will help bring more people in to fill those vacancies.