RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of hostages held by Hamas said they hope their personal stories will lead to action.

Those families are part of Hostages and Missing Families Forum. They spoke during a news conference at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

The appearance in Raleigh is part of their global effort to raise support for the immediate release of all hostages, something they say is about humanity, not policy.

Moshe Lavi spoke about his brother-in-law Omri Miran.

“He was taken away by Hamas terrorists not before my sister told him she loves him,” Lavi said.

Lavi said Hamas then held his sister and two young nieces at gunpoint for hours. They are now displaced.

“My niece Roni tried to run to him, but luckily my sister stopped her,” Lavi said.

For more than 100 days, Yair Moses has not had information about his father held in Gaza. The only sign of life he’s seen of his 79-year-old father Gadi Moses is a video released by Islamic Jihad last month, though it’s not clear when it was taken.

“He looks very thin,” Moses said. “He looks like 10 years older than what he looks in this picture that was taken this summer.”

Moses said his father’s partner was murdered on the way to captivity, and a daughter and two granddaughters were kidnapped and released after 49 days. His mother was kidnapped from a different house.

“She barely slept the whole time,” Moses said. “After she was released, it took her for a week that she had to sleep for like 12, 13 hours a day for her body to recover. Lucky for us she is now better, but my father is still, we don’t know anything about him.”

Yair Rotem spoke about his sister, 13-year-old niece, and his niece’s friend who were held for around 50 days.

Hamas is still holding about 130 people hostage.

On Tuesday, Rotem said he learned two more hostages from his kibbutz, ​Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, were killed in captivity.

“It’s particularly sad for us because Itay, here in the picture, was held with my niece and my sister and during the whole 50 days that they were there,” Rotem said.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, the Consul General of Israel to the Southeast, said this is a global issue.

“We still have over 130 hostages remaining in captivity today, and the call to bring them home now should be heard everywhere, not just in Israel, but by anyone and everyone around the world who values life and freedom,” Sultan-Dadon said.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Stephen Ross (R- District 63), and Rep. Erin Paré (R- District 37) also spoke about their support for the release of hostages.

The group has a message for people here in North Carolina.

“The only human thing is to bring them home,” Moses said. “It doesn’t relate to politics. It doesn’t relate to anything else. Anyone who has family can imagine what happens if his father, his brother, his kids, someone from his family was taken.”

There is a message from families who are doing everything in their power to become whole again.

“We can’t wait to hug him again, we can’t wait to have dinner with him again, I can’t wait to see my two nieces have their father again,” Lavi said.