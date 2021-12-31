Families take advantage of COVID-19 testing option at Raleigh New Year’s Eve celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As omicron COVID-19 cases continue to break records across North Carolina, First Night Raleigh organizers put in a vaccination or test requirement for attractions and concerts in downtown on New Year’s Eve.

In order to get close to the main stage for the “Acorn Drop” at midnight, or ride any attractions, people had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

But Dan Fagan and his wife, Kathy, said finding a test is easier said than done with sites booking up after the holidays.

“So Kathy was on her phone and I was on the laptop and we tried multiple sites, the government sites, CVS, Walgreens,” Fagan said. “You put in a lot of your information but you can’t find availability for slots.”

So when this family walked by at the First Night event and saw Mako Medical offering rapid COVID-19 tests for $30, they spared no expense.

“Our parents are here, we didn’t want to get around them until we got tested, so this is going to help with that,” Kathy Fagan said.

For other families celebrating early in the night, it allowed children who have not yet been vaccinated back on their favorite rides.

“I haven’t done it in quite some time and I want to stay safe,” said 10-year-old John Davis.

“I thought it was a great idea actually because it would have prevented a lot of people from getting in if they didn’t have that available,” grandmother Siria Silas said.