RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some new homeowners in Wake County are overcoming the affordable housing crisis as they move into one of Habitat for Humanity of Wake County’s newest communities ahead of the holidays.

Volunteers (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

The neighborhood sits off of Old Poole Road in southeast Raleigh, and is the nonprofit’s largest in Wake County built from raw land.

Habitat Wake said hundreds of helpers come to the site each week to lend a hand, including volunteers, churches, businesses and organizations.

It also includes future Habitat homeowners who are earning their required 200 sweat equity hours.

First holiday in a new home

Since June, volunteers have been working hard to complete the first part of the community, and the first several new homeowners have moved in.

“I got tired of paying rent and moving from one place to another place,” explained Amirah Wright, one of the new homeowners. “The more money I had, my rent was going higher and higher.”

Habitat neighborhood off of Old Poole Road (HabitatWake)

Habitat neighborhood off of Old Poole Road (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Habitat neighborhood off of Old Poole Road (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The mother of three is getting ready to spend the first of many holidays in her new home.

“For Christmas I’m having a big dinner, so I’m cooking a lot of food for my friends and family,” she said. “It’s something new for us. This is our first year in something that we call our own.”

As we approach the new year, more people will move into houses in the neighborhood, and crews and volunteers will continue to expand the community.

Solutions for the affordable housing crisis

According to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, one in four families in Wake and Johnston counties are in need of affordable housing.

“We have come a long way in just a few months,” said Patricia Burch, Habitat Wake’s CEO. “Since there’s such a big supply problem with affordable housing, this community will help by putting 105 more affordable housing units back into the stock.”

Habitat houses under construction (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Habitat houses under construction (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

In the next two-to-three years, that will grow to 60 single-family homes and 45 townhomes.

Home almost ready in the community (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Habitat Wake said about 30 houses are under construction in the community right now.

“As time goes by I’m going to continue to see this community grow,” Wright said.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

She said she’s forward to meeting more neighbors during “the most wonderful time of the year.”

“The holidays make us all think of home,” said Burch. “Being able to have families move into their homes right before the holidays, it just gives such a strong sense of family and foundation.”

Click here to volunteer or apply for a Habitat home.