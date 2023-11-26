CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — In the heart of Downtown Cary, there’s a sort of buzzing excitement, wonder and even awe. Families told CBS17 News that there’s a little something for everyone in Cary’s new Downtown Park.

“My favorite part is probably the birds,” said nine-year-old Julianne Tolston who visited the park with her family from Wilmington.

Her aunt, Colleen Findle, added, “I think it’s going to add a sense of community, a sense of togetherness, really. I think it’s going to be a place for people to come together and enjoy each other’s company.”

Rosalyn Lemus, who recently moved to the area from Ohio, said the seven-acre park filled with an amphitheater, skywalk, play area and more has offered a warm welcome to families, especially during the holiday season. The $68 million project has been 20 years in the making.

“It feels good, it feels like a good hometown feel,” Lemus said. “We come from a really small town and I love that.”

Lemus and her daughter explored the park with several others who wanted to do the same during the holiday weekend.

“We love going to parks,” Lemus said. “We do a lot in Raleigh and this is our first time coming to Downtown Cary — I think we’ll definitely be back.”

In addition to bringing families and the community together, others said the park is bringing a boost to businesses — especially those participating in the park’s social district.

Cotton House Craft Brewers is one of a handful of businesses serving customers beer and wine that people can carry in an open container in the area. Employees at the business said they have already seen more traffic directed to their location within the first week of the park opening. Staff are hopeful the interest and increased traffic will continue past the holiday season.

“I like it, it’s nice,” Findle said while enjoying the afternoon at the park with friends and family. “It’s nice to just let the kids run around, have a drink, and socialize with friends and family who we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Findle said the park has become a special place that is already helping build community.

Town officials are already preparing for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. The event is one of many that will be featured at the new park.