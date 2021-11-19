Families walk to school in protest of Wake County redistricting plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of families plan to walk to Abbotts Creek Elementary School Friday morning in protest against the reassignment plan proposed by Wake County Schools that will cause some students to change schools next year.

According to the plan, because of an enrollment cap at Abbotts Creek Elementary, some students who walk to school could be sent a half mile away to Durant Road Elementary.

The enrollment at Durant Road Elementary is much lower than that at Abbotts Creek.

Parents in the Falls River neighborhood said they like the fact that their kids can walk to school and they know their kids’ friends.

Parents said this would be a huge inconvenience and they are concerned for their kids’ well-being.

“To uproot that stability when everything else is questionable is upsetting. Just infuriating when I really think about it,” parent Richard Richard Potts said.

Nearly 80 schools are impacted by the reassignment plans, including three new district schools that will open for the first time in the fall.

Parents and students will walk to Abbotts Creek wearing school colors to show their support for the school.

District leaders say this is not a done deal.

There will be a public hearing for parents on Nov. 30.

Liz Ortiz contributed to this article.