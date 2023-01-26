RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With more than $100,000 donated by over 1,400 people, the family of Hailey Brooks, the girl killed in Raleigh’s winter Christmas parade, is using the funds to begin a foundation in her honor.

An update announced by Hailey’s father, Trey Brooks, posted an update on the GoFundMe page. Brooks wanted his daughter’s legacy to continue impacting the world.

“Hailey was destined to make a huge impact on this world. As her parents, we refuse to let Hailey’s name and legacy end on that day,” Trey Brooks wrote. “We will be starting a foundation in Hailey’s name to serve the community. Funds donated through the GoFundMe, as well as those sent to the family, will go a long way to helping get that foundation started. Once details around the foundation are finalized, we will share an update here (the GoFundMe).”

Hailey was fatally hit by a truck towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas parade on Nov. 19, 2022.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., a driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue, and driving at a low speed, ended up striking Hailey.

The driver has since been identified as 20-year-old Landon C. Glass, who appeared in court Thursday.

Trey Brooks also said he posted the update on his late daughter two months after the incident and to give insight on who his family lost.

“As we sit here 2 months out from the date of the horrific events that took our sweet daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and best friend, we all still struggle to wrap our head around the fact that she is no longer physically here with us daily,” he wrote. “For those who didn’t have the opportunity to meet Hailey but felt the call to support our family and Hailey’s cause, we wanted to share a bit about her…Hailey was truly one of a kind, her outside beauty shined, but it was her inner beauty that made her special.”

He went on to describe her unconditional love, big heart, big smile, ball of energy, heartfelt hug and love of friendship.

The family’s GoFundMe goal was originally $25,000 and now sits at four-times that amount.