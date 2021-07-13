Family devastated following fatal Raleigh house fire

Two people died as a result of a fatal house fire this morning in Raleigh, N.C. (Emani Payne)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A heartbroken family was left in shock Tuesday after trying to salvage anything left in the rubble of their loved ones home following a deadly house fire.

Raleigh Police and Fire are still trying to determine what caused the house fire in the 1300 block of Seabrook Road Tuesday morning.

Crews pulled three people out alive, but two others, identified by family as 75-year-old Hampton Bunch and 46-year-old Anna Broadie, died.

Hampton died after being transported to the local hospital and Broadie died inside the home.

A cousin and great-grandson of both victims said the family is in disbelief.

“There’s so many memories that were made in this home: Thanksgiving and Christmas,” the victim’s family member said. “We’re just totally devastated right now.”

Neighbors also awoke to sounds of sirens and flashing lights and multiple residents said their community won’t be the same.

“What happened is tragic,” Jamie Brailslford said, a neighbor of the victims. “(I’m) very much at a loss for words and I’m praying for the family.”

The family said they’re now leaning on each other and a higher power to see them through the tragedy.

“It’s just tragic that they lost their lives this way,” the victim’s family member said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown while the family is now focused on planning two funerals.