Family displaced after car plows through home in Wakefield Plantation in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family was displaced after a car crashed through their North Raleigh home Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:10 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Fox Valley Street, which is in a neighborhood in Wakefield Plantation just off N.C. 98 south of Wake Forest.

The driver of a white sedan appeared to plow through a corner room of a home and then hit another part of the back of the home.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Raleigh police.

The family was not injured, but will be staying elsewhere until the home is repaired, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.