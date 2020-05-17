Family displaced after child starts fire at north Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child started a house fire Sunday afternoon that displaced a Raleigh family, fire crews and officials said.

The fire at a two-story home was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at 4700 Mocha Lane, which is in a neighborhood just east of U.S. 401 near the split with U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Ian Toms.

It took fire crews about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters said a child accidentally started the blaze by lighting a piece of paper on fire.

Damage from the fire was mostly on the outside of the home, but flames also traveled into the attic, Toms said.

Toms said the fire was accidental.

The family of five is now displaced from the home, according to Toms. No one was injured.

